LONDON, April 26 British publisher Pearson said sales in the first quarter rose by 3 percent, in line with expectations, as demand in emerging markets and for education services offset tough trading conditions in developed markets and publishing.

The Financial Times owner posted sales for the first three months of the year, including its Penguin publishing arm that it is merging with Random House, of 1.2 billion pounds ($1.85 billion).

The group expects operating profits and adjusted earnings per share this year to be broadly level with 2012 before restructuring costs.

Profits would be heavily weighted to the second half, it said on Friday, as first-half operating profits would be hit by restructuring charges, particularly in its International Education division.