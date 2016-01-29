Jan 29 Corporate broker and trading house Peel Hunt appointed managing partner and head of equities Steven Fine as its chief executive, with effect from July 1.

Fine will take the position from Simon Hayes, who will be appointed chairman, Peel Hunt said.

Hayes will replace Darren Carter, who will remain on the company's board.

The new appointments are subject to regulatory approval, the company said. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)