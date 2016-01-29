BRIEF-Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
Jan 29 Corporate broker and trading house Peel Hunt appointed managing partner and head of equities Steven Fine as its chief executive, with effect from July 1.
Fine will take the position from Simon Hayes, who will be appointed chairman, Peel Hunt said.
Hayes will replace Darren Carter, who will remain on the company's board.
The new appointments are subject to regulatory approval, the company said. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple were removed from a United Airlines flight to Costa Rica on Saturday, as the airline remained under scrutiny following outrage caused by a video last week of a passenger being forcibly removed from a flight.