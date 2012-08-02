EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 24)
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Second-quarter earnings per share $0.30 vs est $0.33
* Second-quarter revenue $95.4 mln vs est $97.2 mln
Aug 2 Peet's Coffee & Tea Inc posted quarterly results that missed analysts' estimates on higher coffee prices and a rise in administrative costs.
The company's net income fell to $4 million, or 30 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $5.1 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 33 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $95.4 million, but came in below analysts' estimates of $97.2 million.
The company, which has the bulk of its stores in California, along with locations in Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Oregon and Washington, said green coffee costs rose 16 percent per pound during the second quarter.
Peet's Coffee earlier this month said it would be taken private by Germany's Joh. A. Benckiser for $73.50 per share in cash, in a deal valuing the company at about $1 billion.
The company's shares have spiked 30 percent since their July 20 close, before the deal with Joh. A. Benckiser was announced on Monday. They closed at $74.74 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Vale SA has stepped up the search for a new chief executive officer as Murilo Ferreira announced his departure, signaling efforts by some top shareholders to shield the world's No. 1 iron producer from political interference, three people with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.
Feb 24 Canada's MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd, a provider of satellite data used for surveillance and communications, said it would buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the satellite imagery market.