Feb 14 Peet's Coffee & Tea Inc's quarterly results missed analysts' estimates on a lower-than-expected rise in sales at its retail stores and higher coffee costs, sending its shares down 4 percent in after-hours trading.

Fourth-quarter net income fell to $5.6 million, or 42 cents a share, from $6.4 million, or 48 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $101.6 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 43 cents a share on a revenue of $103 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Peet's Coffee, which operates a chain of retail outlets and sells bagged coffee to grocery stores, also backed its 2012 earnings outlook of $1.70 to $1.80 a share.

Shares of the company fell to $65.50 in trading after the bell. They had closed at $68.28 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)