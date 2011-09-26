Sept 26 Private Export Funding Corp (PEFCO) on Monday sold $300 million of secured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PRIVATE EXPORT FUNDING CORP AMT $300 MLN COUPON 2.80 PCT MATURITY 5/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.687 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 2.834 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/29/2011 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 93 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A