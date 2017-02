PRAGUE, Sept 23 Czech synthetic textiles maker Pegas Nonwoves PGSNsp.PR said on Friday it signed a three-year contract with a major customer for textiles deliveries worth more than 200 million euros.

"The contract is ideally timed to coincide with the launch of our new production line, which is now being put into operation", said Frantisek Rezac, Pegas chief executive.

Pegas did not provide further details. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)