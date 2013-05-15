PRAGUE May 15 Czech artificial textiles maker Pegas Nonwovens said on Wednesday it would propose to pay out a dividend of 1.05 euros per share from its 2012 profit and retained earnings.

The dividend is unchanged from what the company paid last year.

The proposal is subject to approval by a shareholders' meeting due to be held on June 17.

Pegas reported a 7.5 percent drop in fourth-quarter core profit, saying higher commodity prices had squeezed sales margins. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova, editing by Jan Lopatka)