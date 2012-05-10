PRAGUE May 10 Czech nonwoven textiles maker Pegas Nonwovens will pay a 1.05 euro per share dividend from 2011 profits, up from 1.0 euro the year before, it said on Thursday.

The total payout will reach 9.69 million euros, and the record date is Oct. 19, with payment coming on Oct. 30. (Reporting by Jan Korselt)