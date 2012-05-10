UPDATE 3-North Korean leader's half-brother murdered in Malaysia - source
KUALA LUMPUR/SEOUL, Feb 14 The estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been murdered in Malaysia, a South Korean government source said on Tuesday.
PRAGUE May 10 Czech nonwoven textiles maker Pegas Nonwovens will pay a 1.05 euro per share dividend from 2011 profits, up from 1.0 euro the year before, it said on Thursday.
The total payout will reach 9.69 million euros, and the record date is Oct. 19, with payment coming on Oct. 30. (Reporting by Jan Korselt)
KUALA LUMPUR/SEOUL, Feb 14 The estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been murdered in Malaysia, a South Korean government source said on Tuesday.
* Opel business has struggled for profitability (Adds GM statement, statement from Opel unions)
LONDON, Feb 14 Pernod Ricard would have to pass a proposed U.S. tax on imported goods onto consumers, the chief executive of the French spirits group said on Tuesday.