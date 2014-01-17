UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE Jan 17 Czech synthetic textiles company Pegas Nonwovens has confirmed its guidance for 2013 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 37 million euros ($50.3 million) and 39 million euros.
The company will release preliminary results on Mar 20. ($1 = 0.7352 euros) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by David Goodman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources