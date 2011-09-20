PRAGUE, Sept 20 Czech synthetic textiles maker
Pegas Nonwovens PGSNsp.PR struck a deal with a major customer
allowing it to go ahead with its plans to build a new production
line in Egypt, the company said on Tuesday.
The new production line in Egypt is expected to produce
20,000 tonnes of textiles a year and should be launched in the
second half of 2013.
The agreement should be signed within two weeks, Pegas said,
without giving any details of the new customer.
It only said the client will take nonwoven textiles from the
new Egypt production line to supply its own plants in the Middle
East.
(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)