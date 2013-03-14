PRAGUE, March 14 Czech synthetic textiles maker Pegas Nonwovens reported a 7.5 percent drop in fourth-quarter core profits on Thursday, saying higher commodity prices squeezed sales margins.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled 9.3 million euros, in line with the average estimate given by seven analysts in a Reuters poll.

For the whole of 2012 EBITDA rose 5.7 percent to 38.1 million euros, at the lower end of the company's own forecast, which was for a rise of 5 to 15 percent.

"Our ambition was to achieve a result in the upper limits of the announced range," it said in a statement. "Lower than planned production, particularly in the third quarter, and the unfavourable impact of the polymer price pass-through mechanism, meant that our expectations were achieved at the lower end of the scale," it said.

Pegas set the same forecast for 2013.