UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE Nov 18 Czech artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens said on Tuesday it had completed the issue of 2.5 billion crowns ($112.85 million) of bonds maturing in 2018.
Proceeds from the issue will go toward repaying bank loans and will not raise the net debt of the company, it said.
(1 US dollar = 22.1540 Czech crown) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources