PRAGUE Nov 18 Czech artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens said on Tuesday it had completed the issue of 2.5 billion crowns ($112.85 million) of bonds maturing in 2018.

Proceeds from the issue will go toward repaying bank loans and will not raise the net debt of the company, it said.

(1 US dollar = 22.1540 Czech crown) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)