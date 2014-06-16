UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE, June 16 Shareholders of Czech synthetic textiles maker Pegas Nonwovens approved a dividend of 1.10 euros per share from 2013 profit, up from 1.05 euros the year before, the synthetic textiles maker said on Monday.
The record date was set as Oct. 17 and the payment date as Oct. 29. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources