UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE May 28 Czech artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens' first-quarter net profit jumped 159 percent to 14.4 million euros ($15.7 million), helped by production remaining near record levels and foreign exchange gains.
The figure was above the average estimate of 11.2 million euros seen in a Reuters poll.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 3 percent to 12.6 million euros. The company confirmed its outlook for full-year EBITDA to be in a range of 44.0 million to 48.5 million euros.
($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.