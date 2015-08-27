PRAGUE Aug 27 Pegas Nonwovens' second-quarter core earnings fell 9.6 percent to 8.9 million euros ($10.10 million) due to a rise in polymer prices and the revaluation of a share option plan, the Czech artificial textile maker said on Thursday.

That was short of the 9.4 million euros forecast by analysts polled by Reuters for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

Net profit fell 61 percent to 2.0 million euros, below the 2.5 million expected by analysts.

The company reiterated that it expected a full-year EBITDA of 44.0 million to 48.5 million euros.

