UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE May 26 Czech artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens' first-quarter net profit fell 97 percent, mainly due to exchange-rate losses, it said on Thursday.
Net profit fell to 0.5 million euros, below the average estimate of 1.75 million euros expected in a Reuters poll.
Core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), dropped 8.1 percent to 11.6 million euros, in line with estimates.
The company confirmed its full-year EBITDA guidance, expecting it to grow to 43.0 million to 49 million euros. (Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources