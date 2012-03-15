PRAGUE, March 15 Czech synthetic textiles maker Pegas Nonwovens reported on Thursday a 3 percent rise in fourth-quarter core profit, helped by the launch of a new production line last year and lower input prices.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 10.0 million euros ($13.03 million), in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

The company swung to a 2.3 million euro net loss due to foreign exchange losses and an increase in deferred tax, it said.

Pegas said it expected EBITDA to grow 5 to 15 percent in 2012 after showing a 2011 rise of 2.4 percent, on the low end of its guidance last year. ($1 = 0.7677 euros) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)