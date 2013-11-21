PRAGUE Nov 21 Czech company Pegas Nonwovens has lowered its outlook for EBITDA for all of 2013 to 37 million to 39 million euros after excluding the revaluation of the share option plan to fair value, the company said on Thursday.

The artificial textiles maker previously expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to grow by at least 5 percent this year from last year's result of 38.1 million euros.

In the first nine months, Pegas reported EBITDA of 27.9 million euros, down 3.2 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)