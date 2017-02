PRAGUE Oct 7 Czech textiles firm Pegas Nonwovens PGSNsp.PR said on Friday Czech investment firm Wood & Company Funds has increased its stake to over 10 percent.

As of Oct 4 Wood held 974,491 shares in Pegas, representing 10.56 percent of the share capital and voting rights.

"We have held over 5 percent of the company's shares since August 2009. During this time we have become convinced that the company is a large established player in the global non-woven textile market," said Jan Sykora, chairman of Wood & Co. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)