By Sarah Young and Seda Sezer
LONDON/ISTANBUL, March 5 Turkey's low-cost
carrier Pegasus Airlines said a resilient home market
gave it confidence it could meet its target of increasing
passenger numbers by 20 percent this year while maintaining its
core earnings margin.
Pegasus, announcing its debut full-year results since a $1
billion flotation last April, said net profit fell 27 percent to
91.7 million lira ($42 million) last year, suggesting a net loss
in the fourth quarter of around 70 million lira, according to
Reuters calculations.
Despite a weaker fourth quarter, hit by the sagging Turkish
lira and one-off charges including higher engine maintenance
costs, Pegasus boosted its core earnings margin to 22.3 percent
during the course of last year from 21.9 percent in 2012.
"The domestic market is growing very strongly," Pegasus's
chairman Ali Sabanci told Reuters in an interview in London,
shrugging off market concerns about the possibility of a hard
economic landing in the country.
"Some countries become politically unstable, some countries
become economically unstable, but at the end of the day people
continue flying, so if there's an economic downturn in any of
these countries, people continue to fly but they fly with
airlines that are lower price," he said.
Pegasus is the second biggest carrier in the domestic market
behind Turkish Airlines, with a 27 percent share.
Like other developing economies, Turkey has been battered in
recent months by U.S. Federal Reserve plans to reduce its
monetary stimulus.
But it has also been hit by political instability along with
rising inflation and sustained lira weakness, which have
prompted rating agencies to cut their outlook for Turkey and
warn about future economic growth prospects.
Sabanci said that while the market in Turkey was
competitive, there was plenty of growth to go round.
"The local market is still very under-penetrated so ...
there is so much potential to grow," Sabanci said, adding that
so far this year, forward bookings were in line with company
expectations.
Pegasus will also look to add more international routes to
its portfolio, with flights to Frankfurt and Madrid due to start
in March. Sabanci said he expected Pegasus to continue to add
new international routes at a rate of about 6 to 7 per year.
The airline said the crisis in the Ukraine meant it would
delay plans to start flying to Simferopol in Crimea. It had been
due to start the route from May. Sabanci said flights in and out
of Ukraine accounted for about 1.5 percent of total revenues.
In 2013, revenues rose 34 percent to 2.4 billion lira,
beating guidance given at the time of its IPO of revenue growth
of 25 percent. The company's market value now stands at $1.34
billion.
Pegasus's net profit for 2013 was down from 126.3 million
lira in 2012, the company said in a statement, and compares to a
161.7 million lira net profit in the first nine months of last
year.
Pegasus shares closed down 1.71 percent on Wednesday,
compared with a rise of 0.66 percent in the Istanbul share
index.