Feb 29 Pegasystems Inc posted
better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by an increase in
software licenses, and forecast 2012 revenue above expectations.
The company, which competes with products from IBM,
Oracle Corp and Tibco Software Inc, narrowed
its net loss to $1.9 million, or 5 cents a share, from $4.7
million, or 13 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 29 percent to $115.3 million. Revenue from
software licenses rose 66 percent to $45.4 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 5 cents a share
on revenue of $104.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
For the full year, Pegasystems forecast earnings of 91 cents
a share on revenue exceeding $500 million.
Analysts were estimating earnings of 98 cents a share on
revenue of $490.2 million.
Shares of Pegasystems rose as much as 9 percent in
aftermarket trade to $30.63. They closed at $28.02 on Wednesday
on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)