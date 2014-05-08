Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 8 Pegatron Corp
* Says Q1 income attributable to owners of the parent T$2.73 billion ($90.68 million)
Source text in Chinese:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.1045 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)