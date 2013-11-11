TAIPEI Nov 11 Apple Inc assembler
Pegatron Corp reported a lower-than-expected
third-quarter net profit of T$2.48 billion ($84.29 million) on
Monday as order cutbacks for the cheaper iPhone 5C took a bite
out of the Taipei-based contract manufacturer's bottom line.
The results for Pegatron, which also produces laptops for
Lenovo Group Ltd and former parent company Asustek
Computer Inc, compared to analyst forecasts of T$2.55
billion, according to Reuters SmartEstimates.
The figure also compares to a net profit of T$1.39 billion
in the previous quarter and T$1.35 billion in the same quarter a
year ago.
The company's stock hit an all-time high in May on reports
that it was snatching more orders from longtime Apple supplier
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd but has since sunk
by a quarter. Over the summer, the company was hit by
accusations of labor abuse by the China Labor Watch, a rights
group.
Since then, reports of less-than-stellar sales of the iPhone
5C had made industry-watchers wary of the company's prospects
going into the last few months of the year.