TAIPEI Dec 19 Apple Inc supplier
Pegatron said a small explosion at its subsidiary in
Shanghai, China had injured some workers but would not have a
big impact on production.
Pegatron said in a statement released early on Sunday that
there was some damage to machinery but it can readjust the
facility so the impact on its operations and revenues will not
be big.
The company said it is in the process of investigating the
cause of the explosion.
A source with knowledge of the matter said the facility
affected is partly used to make products for Apple.
(Reporting by Clare Jim and Argin Chang; Editing by Jonathan
Standing)