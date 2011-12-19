(Refiles to attribute Apple comment to spokeswoman, not
statement)
* Explosion at Shanghai plant injures 61 - Pegatron
* Says factory not yet fully operational
* Shanghai govt probe expected on Monday - CFO
* Factory to make parts for iPad 2 - China media
By Clare Jim and Argin Chang
TAIPEI, Dec 19 Apple Inc supplier
Pegatron Corp reported an explosion at a subsidiary's
plant in Shanghai over the weekend that it said had injured 61
workers, the latest in a series of incidents that have
spotlighted safety concerns at factories in China.
Pegatron Chief Financial Officer Charles Lin told Reuters on
Monday that the explosion at the plant, which belongs to Riteng
Computer Accessory Co and is located in Shanghai's Songjiang
industrial park, had not caused a fire, but 23 of the injured
workers needed to be hospitalised.
"The factory has not started operations yet. Part of the
facility is still under pre-operation inspection and part is
running trial production," Lin said.
Apple said it was investigating.
"Our hearts go out to the people who were hurt in Songjiang.
We are working closely with Pegatron to understand the cause of
this accident," said spokeswoman Carolyn Wu.
The accident brings the spotlight back onto safety concerns
over factories in China that make most of the world's computers
and other electronic devices, and over Apple's supply chain,
which has come under criticism from the Chinese government, and
labour and environmental groups.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, Apple's top
manufacturing partner, has had two incidents at China plants
this year.
In May, an explosion at its electronics polishing facility
in the western city of Chengdu killed three and injured 15.
. In September, electrical cables on a building
rooftop at a plant in the eastern Shandong province caught fire
but caused no casualties.
The company also had a rash of suicides at its plants last
year, blamed by labour groups on overwork and poor conditions.
Chinese state broadcaster CCTV aired a programme on Oct 16
in which its reporters visited suppliers that Chinese
environmental groups had said in August were thought to be doing
business with Apple and had lax environmental standards.
The August report, by a coalition of Chinese environmental
organisations including Friends of Nature and the Institute of
Public & Environmental Affairs, said 27 companies thought to be
Apple suppliers had severe pollution problems, from toxic gases
to heavy metal sludge.
Taiwan's Catcher Technology Co Ltd, a casing
supplier for Apple, was ordered in October to close a plant
because of complaints about pollution.
But the companies are not the only ones to blame.
"I don't think the international corporates are doing any
better or worse than the local companies," said labour activist
Han Dongfeng of China Labor Bulletin, a non-governmental
organization in Hong Kong.
"It's the many shortcomings in the Chinese labour laws and
institutions that lead to poor welfare of the workers."
MACHINERY DAMAGE
Pegatron said in a weekend statement that there was some
damage to machinery but it could make adjustments to the
facility to minimise the impact on operations and revenue.
Riteng Computer declined to comment.
In its own statement on Sunday, the Shanghai city government
said the explosion occurred at about 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 17 at a
workshop on the fourth floor of the facility. It put the number
of injured at 57, of whom 23 had burns and were hospitalised for
further observation, but none had life-threatening injuries.
Shares of Pegatron ended down 1.71 percent on Monday,
trimming losses from a 6.7 percent decline at the open. The
broader market fell 2.2 percent.
According to China's Yi Cai Daily, the plant would produce
back panel parts for the iPad 2 and if the safety issue could
not be quickly resolved, Apple's supply chain would be affected
next quarter.
Pegatron declined to disclose details of the plant's
customers. A source with knowledge of the matter said the
facility would be partly used to make products for Apple.
Lin said resumption of operations would depend on the
government's decision, and an investigation report by the
Shanghai city government was expected later on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by
Jonathan Standing)