MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TAIPEI, March 18 Taiwan's Pegatron Corp , which assembles Apple Inc's iPhone and iPad, is opening up new factory space and recruiting workers in China to meet orders to manufacture the new iPhone 6, Commercial Times reported.
Production would begin in the second quarter, the newspaper said on Tuesday, citing sources which it did not identify. It did not give a timeline for when the phone would arrive in stores.
The report also did not specify the number of units that would be manufactured at the facility in Kunshan, on the outskirts of Shanghai, or how many workers would be recruited.
In addition to Pegatron, fellow Taiwanese contract assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd would be the other primary manufacturer of the new phone, Commercial Times said.
Pegatron chief financial officer and spokesman Charles Lin had no comment on the report. Calls to Hon Hai seeking comment went unanswered.
Shares of Pegatron gained 1.64 percent, eclipsing a 0.26 percent rise in the broader Taiwan market.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 17 Two new crude oil export pipelines will provide enough capacity to ship Canadian production to market until at least the mid 2020s, Enbridge Inc Chief Executive Al Monaco said on Friday, making clear his company's Line 3 should be one of them.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.