TAIPEI May 8 Taiwan's Pegatron Corp, a major manufacturer of electronic goods for companies like Apple Inc, sees notebook PC shipment volume growing by up to 5 percent in the second quarter from the first, company CFO Charles Lin said during the company's quarterly investor conference Thursday.

The company, which industry watchers believe will be one of the manufacturers of the upcoming large-screen iPhone from Apple, alongside larger rival Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd , had previously reported a first-quarter net profit of T$2.73 billion ($90.68 million), a increase of 18.5 percent on-year, versus expectations of a 13 percent decline.

The figure lagged the net profit of T$3.38 billion reported for the previous quarter.

($1 = 30.1045 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Matt Driskill)