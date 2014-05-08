BRIEF-Nexpoint Residential Trust Q4 FFO totaled $0.39 per diluted share
* Noi was $17.4 million for q4 of 2016, compared to $16.5 million for q4 of 2015
TAIPEI May 8 Taiwan's Pegatron Corp, a major manufacturer of electronic goods for companies like Apple Inc, sees notebook PC shipment volume growing by up to 5 percent in the second quarter from the first, company CFO Charles Lin said during the company's quarterly investor conference Thursday.
The company, which industry watchers believe will be one of the manufacturers of the upcoming large-screen iPhone from Apple, alongside larger rival Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd , had previously reported a first-quarter net profit of T$2.73 billion ($90.68 million), a increase of 18.5 percent on-year, versus expectations of a 13 percent decline.
The figure lagged the net profit of T$3.38 billion reported for the previous quarter.
($1 = 30.1045 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Cooperation involves lowering the threshold for companies to start to produce and distribute online video on YouTube
NEW YORK, March 14 Nasdaq Inc has provided blockchain technology to run a new exchange to trade guaranteed advertising contracts as more mainstream finance projects using the record keeping software move into the real world.