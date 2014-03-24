Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI, March 24 Apple Inc assembler Pegatron Corp expects revenue from its non-computing business to fall by 15-20 percent in the first quarter from the previous three months, its chief financial officer, Charles Lin, said on Monday.
The company earlier reported net profit in the fourth quarter of T$3.38 billion ($110.48 million), well above the analyst estimates of T$2.84 billion and T$2.65 billion in the same period of 2012, driven by greater-than-expected demand in computing and holiday season sales.
Lin said the firm also sees notebook shipment volume dropping 20-25 percent in the first quarter from the previous three months. Motherboard and desktop shipment volumes are also expected to fall 30-35 percent in the first quarter on a quarterly basis.
(Reporting by Michael Gold)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)