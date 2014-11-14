Nov 14 PEH Wertpapier AG :

* Said on Thursday EBITDA increased in 9-month period compared to the same period last year by 73.1 pct to 3.01 million euros

* Said Q3 net result after tax of 675 thousand euros vs 346 thousand euros year ago

* Said 9-month net result after tax of 1.746 million euros vs 828 thousand euros year ago

