* Private equity increasingly raising mezzanine funds
* Carlyle has at least 3 funds for energy mezzanine plays
* PE has increasingly made natgas plays in past 24 months
By Jonathan and Marino
NEW YORK July 16 (PeHUB) - The Carlyle Group has raised more
than $500 million to invest in mezzanine energy deals, according
to 2012 U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
On Friday, the PE shop submitted a filing on its Carlyle
Energy Mezzanine Opportunities Fund-Q, L.P., saying it had
bagged an impressive $200 million toward the fund from a sole
LP. The federal filing indicated the fund might be a sole LP's
managed account, since it stated there is no more room in the
fund to be sold. The fund was formed in 2011.
Carlyle's Q-fund is not the only mezzanine energy play the
PE shop is making this year, according to documents submitted
earlier in 2012.
Carlyle Energy Mezzanine Opportunities Fund-A L.P., which
has been around since 2010, has raised $85 million out of an
indefinite target, according to its most recent filing. The
filing states it has just two investors to date. Carlyle Energy
Mezzanine Opportunities Fund, L.P., has also been in the market
since 2010. Like its nearly identical counterpart, it also has
an indefinite target, but has bagged more than $227 million from
31 investors.
Senior leadership from the private equity firm are the GPs
listed on at least one of three separate documents. Among
them: William Conway, David Rubenstein, Daniel D'Aniello, Rahul
Culas, Michael Petrick, and David Albert.
None of the filings indicated that Carlyle used a placement
agent for its funds. Next, it remains to be seen how the open
ones will be filled, with whom, and how they will invest. They
are not the only big PE shop making waves in the mezzanine
market. KKR is also said to be raising a mezzanine fund in 2012.
(Reporting by Jonathan Marino; editing by Andre Grenon)