BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WARSAW Nov 8 Bank Pekao, the Polish arm of Italy's UniCredit, reported on Friday an 18-percent net profit drop in the third quarter as record-low interest rates and a sluggish economy took a bite out of its income.
Pekao, Poland's No. 2 lender, said it earned 655 million zlotys ($210 million) compared to 643 million zlotys predicted by analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 3.1252 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.