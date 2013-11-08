WARSAW Nov 8 Bank Pekao, the Polish arm of Italy's UniCredit, reported on Friday an 18-percent net profit drop in the third quarter as record-low interest rates and a sluggish economy took a bite out of its income.

Pekao, Poland's No. 2 lender, said it earned 655 million zlotys ($210 million) compared to 643 million zlotys predicted by analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 3.1252 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)