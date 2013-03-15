BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WARSAW, March 15 Pekao, Poland's No.2 lender, reported a 2-percent rise in 2012 earnings, although the figure suggested a drop in the final three months because of economic slowdown that forced it to take higher provisions for bad loans.
The Polish unit of Italy's UniCredit said its net profit rose to 2.96 billion zlotys ($925 million) compared to 2.95 billion expected by analysts.
According to Reuters calculations, earnings in the fourth quarter fell to 743 million zlotys.
Pekao also said it planned a dividend of 8.39 zlotys per share, or 75 percnet of its last year's earnings. ($1 = 3.2012 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.