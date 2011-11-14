BRIEF-Cover-More updates on Zurich Travel Solutions Pty Ltd's offer
* Foreign Investment Review Board provided written notice that commonwealth has no objections to Zurich Travel Solutions Pty Limited's offer
* Net profit 766 mln zlotys vs 728 mln forecast
* Boosted by interest income, new loans (Adds analyst, details)
WARSAW Nov 14 Bank Pekao, Poland's top corporate lender controlled by Italy's UniCredit , reported an above-forecast 16 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Monday, helped by a rise in interest income.
"Interest income and trading results surprised on the upside. It's clear that credit volumes moved higher," said Iza Rokicka, analyst at BRE Bank brokerage.
Pekao posted a net profit of 766 million zlotys ($239.4 million) compared with the 728 million forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Shares in Pekao, one of Poland's more conservative lenders, have shed more than a fifth of their value this year hurt by concerns over the potential effect of Italy's financial troubles on UniCredit.
Pekao, which has a comfortable capital cushion, is seen as a potential buyer of some of its smaller rivals put up for sale by their foreign parents, such as KBC's Kredyt Bank ($1 = 3.200 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski and Piotr Bujnicki)
* Earned yearly net profit of 19.9 million euros ($21.31 million)
PARIS, Feb 7 BNP Paribas set out plans on Tuesday to deliver an increased dividend payout and an improved return on equity by 2020, hoping that headwinds it faces, such as low interest rates and regulatory pressures, would ease by then.