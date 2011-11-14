* Net profit 766 mln zlotys vs 728 mln forecast

* Boosted by interest income, new loans (Adds analyst, details)

WARSAW Nov 14 Bank Pekao, Poland's top corporate lender controlled by Italy's UniCredit , reported an above-forecast 16 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Monday, helped by a rise in interest income.

"Interest income and trading results surprised on the upside. It's clear that credit volumes moved higher," said Iza Rokicka, analyst at BRE Bank brokerage.

Pekao posted a net profit of 766 million zlotys ($239.4 million) compared with the 728 million forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Shares in Pekao, one of Poland's more conservative lenders, have shed more than a fifth of their value this year hurt by concerns over the potential effect of Italy's financial troubles on UniCredit.

Pekao, which has a comfortable capital cushion, is seen as a potential buyer of some of its smaller rivals put up for sale by their foreign parents, such as KBC's Kredyt Bank ($1 = 3.200 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski and Piotr Bujnicki)