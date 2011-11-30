WARSAW Nov 30 Bank Pekao, Poland's top corporate lender, expects its non-performing loans to stabilise in 2012 and net interest margin to be slightly down, planning to pay out a dividend from 2011 profits, analysts quoted Pekao's chief executive as saying.

ING analyst Piotr Palenik, in his morning comment, quoted Pekao head Luigi Lovaglio as saying the Polish regulator would be selective in implementing a ban on dividend payouts, and Pekao had strong liquidity and a strong capital position.

According to Palenik, the Polish unit of Italy's UniCredit expects growth in loans of 6-7 percent next year, with fees likely growing at a single-digit pace.

Pekao, which has a comfortable capital cushion and is one of Poland's more conservative lenders, is seen as a potential buyer of some of its smaller rivals put up for sale by their foreign parents.

ING analyst said CEO Lovaglio said that Pekao did not place a bid for Bank Millennium, put up for sale by its Portuguese owner Millennium bcp.

"This is because it is impossible to quantify the downside of the FX mortgage portfolio in the current environment, and thus it is impossible to determine a valuation for the entire bank," Palenik wrote.

Banking sources told Reuters last week that Millennium bcp failed to attract any final bids for its Polish unit.

Pekao was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)