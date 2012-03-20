(Adds analyst)
WARSAW, March 20 Pekao, Poland's No.2
lender, beat forecasts with a 20 percent rise in quarterly net
profit, thanks to lower provisions for bad loans and continued
growth from interest-bearing products.
Pekao, a unit of Italian group UniCredit, posted a
fourth-quarter net profit of 771 million zlotys ($248 million),
compared with a forecast for 742 million in a Reuters poll in
which estimates were in a 692-764 million range.
Provisions for soured loans stood at 131 million zlotys, 11
million less than forecast.
"Generally the results are neutral. Fee income is weaker,
but that is in line with the trend from other banks," PKO BP
analyst Jaromir Szortyka said on Tuesday. "Provisions are a
plus, which is what boosted the result."
Shares in Pekao, one of Poland's more conservative lenders,
have slightly underperformed peers this year, with an 8 percent
rise.
The bank, under pressure from the Polish financial watchdog
for a cautious dividend policy, said it had not decided how much
it would pay out to shareholders.
Its full-year net profit was 2.9 billion zlotys.
($1 = 3.1045 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by
Dan Lalor)