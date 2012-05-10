WARSAW May 10 Pekao, Poland's No.2 lender, on Thursday reported a 10-percent net profit rise in the first quarter, beating expectations thanks growth from interest-bearing products.

Pekao, a unit of Italian group UniCredit, posted a bottom line of 711 million zlotys ($217 million) compared with a forecast of 695 million in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.2776 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)