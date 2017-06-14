BRIEF-China Oceanwide Holdings says Zheng Dong resigned as deputy chairman
* Zheng Dong resigned as non-executive director of company and deputy chairman of board due to health reason Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW, June 14 Supervisory board at Poland's second-largest lender Bank Pekao SA dismissed on Wednesday its Chief Executive Officer Luigi Lovaglio following a takeover by state-run entities of the bank from Italian UniCredit.
The bank said in a statement that former CEO at Poland's biggest insurer PZU SA, Michal Krupinski, was named deputy CEO at Pekao.
Krupinski served as PZU CEO at the time when the state-run insurer along with the state-controlled fund PFR decided to buy a decisive stake at Pekao. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Zheng Dong resigned as non-executive director of company and deputy chairman of board due to health reason Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
June 22 South Africa's government is maintaining its fiscal policy framework and is taking "systematic interventions" to address the country's economic challenges in the wake of damaging ratings downgrades, the cabinet said on Thursday.