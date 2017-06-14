WARSAW, June 14 The supervisory board of Poland's second-largest lender Bank Pekao SA said on Wednesday it plans to name Michal Krupinski as the bank's new chief executive officer.

"The supervisory board decided that until the approval by the Polish Financial Supervisory Authority (KNF), Michal Krupinski will serve as deputy CEO of the bank of the bank ... and after obtaining the KNF approval will assume the function of the CEO," Pekao said in a statement.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Marcin Goettig)