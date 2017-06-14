BRIEF-Kuwait's Sanam Real Estate posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss 76,942 dinars versus profit of 9,856 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rUO49D) Further company coverage: )
WARSAW, June 14 The supervisory board of Poland's second-largest lender Bank Pekao SA said on Wednesday it plans to name Michal Krupinski as the bank's new chief executive officer.
"The supervisory board decided that until the approval by the Polish Financial Supervisory Authority (KNF), Michal Krupinski will serve as deputy CEO of the bank of the bank ... and after obtaining the KNF approval will assume the function of the CEO," Pekao said in a statement.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Marcin Goettig)
* d.r. Horton reiterates proposal to acquire 75% of forestar group’s common stock for $16.25 per share
LJUBLJANA, June 22 Slovenia hopes to reach agreement with the European Commission in early autumn on the next step in the sale of the country's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Finance Minister Mateja Vranicar Erman said on Thursday.