WARSAW Aug 24 Poland is not conducting any negotiations with Italy's biggest bank UniCredit regarding potential buy of its Polish unit, and any potential deal must be done on market terms, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

According to sources, chief executive of state-run insurer PZU is going this week to Milan to talk about buying Bank Pekao. The news sparked rise in UniCredit shares as investors speculated that the deal is very close, as Poland had expressed in the past its interest to increase control over the banking sector, which would include Pekao buy by PZU.

"We're not conducting any specific negotiations, PZU and PFR fund are not conducting negotiations," Morawiecki told Reuters in a telephone interview on Tuesday night.

Asked if Poland is determined to buy Pekao Morawiecki said: "Of course, in terms of every possible transaction, transaction which is buzzed it must be a market transaction ... We want to act on market terms."

Morawiecki also said that he expects economic growth at 3.6 percent next year, and even if there will be a slowdown to 3.4-3.5 percent due to external factors, the general government deficit will remain on safe level. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)