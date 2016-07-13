WARSAW, July 13 Italy's UniCredit sold a minority stake in its Polish unit Bank Pekao mostly to investors from outside Poland, market sources said on Wednesday.

UniCredit said late on Tuesday it had raised 749 million euros by placing with investors a 10 percent stake in Polish subsidiary Bank Pekao at a 6 percent discount to the previous session's closing price.

"Most of the stake was sold to foreign investors," a Warsaw-based fund manager said on the condition of anonymity. Two other sources confirmed.

The Polish government wants to increase domestic ownership in the financial sector, which is currently 60 percent foreign-owned.

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday the government would look with interest at a potential sale of Pekao, while the head of state-run insurer PZU said the group would consider taking over Pekao and Austria's Raiffeisen unit Polbank. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak)