SOPOT, Poland, June 13 The chief executive of Poland's Bank Pekao, Luigi Lovaglio, told reporters on Monday he ruled out the possibility of Italy's UniCredit selling the Polish unit.

Speculations over a potential spin-off of Pekao, Poland's No.2 lender by assets, surfaced after sources said UniCredit was reviewing its holdings for a possible sale in an effort to shore up its capital base. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)