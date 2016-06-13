European shares seen flat with earnings, Intesa in focus. For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, Feb 3 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
SOPOT, Poland, June 13 The chief executive of Poland's Bank Pekao, Luigi Lovaglio, told reporters on Monday he ruled out the possibility of Italy's UniCredit selling the Polish unit.
Speculations over a potential spin-off of Pekao, Poland's No.2 lender by assets, surfaced after sources said UniCredit was reviewing its holdings for a possible sale in an effort to shore up its capital base. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)
MILAN, Feb 3 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
ISTANBUL, Feb 3 Turkey will remove the special consumption tax on white goods for three months, Finance Minister Naci Agbal told the state-run Anadolu agency on Friday, in a bid to support domestic demand.
* Gross premiums written increased by 6% to $2,195.6m (2015: $2,080.9m)