By Siddharth Cavale
Feb 20 Activist Investor Nelson Peltz renewed
his crusade to convince PepsiCo Inc to spin off its
beverage business from its flourishing snacks division, less
than a week after the company poured cold water on the idea.
Shares of PepsiCo, whose snack brands include Lays, Cheetos
and Doritos, rose as much as 2.3 percent on Thursday.
"Two leaner and more entrepreneurial companies" through the
spin-off would boost sales and margins in the snacks business,
while the drinks business would generate stable flow of cash
that could be returned to shareholders, Peltz said in a 37-page
letter to PepsiCo's board made public on Thursday.
Some investors and experts sided with Peltz, whose
investment fund has successfully advocated for break-ups and
mergers at major food companies, even as PepsiCo executives
defended their position.
"The points that (Peltz) lays out ... are for the most part
very valid and compelling and he makes a very good case for the
potential split up of the businesses," said Kevin Dreyer, a
portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds LLC, which owns about 1.6
million shares of PepsiCo.
Even if PepsiCo did not split up, Peltz's presence will keep
management under pressure to improve the business, Dreyer said.
PepsiCo, which also sells Gatorade and Tropicana juices,
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit last week,
helped by a 3 percent rise in snacks volumes. However, beverage
volumes fell sharply in North America.
At the time, PepsiCo shot down Peltz's proposal, with Chief
Executive Indra Nooyi saying a split up would hurt its ability
to negotiate with retail customers.
PepsiCo reiterated on Thursday that it had no plans to split
up. "Our focus is on delivering results for our shareholders,
not new, costly distractions that will harm shareholder
interests," a PepsiCo spokesman said in an email.
"We've looked at this from every single angle and we're
absolutely convinced this is the right decision for the
company," Brian Cornell, chief executive of PepsiCo Americas,
said at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference in
Boca Raton, Florida.
The interplay between the beverage and snacks business has
opened doors for PepsiCo, Cornell said.
Beverage "is a big and important category for retailers. It
gives us a very important seat at the table," Cornell said.
Additionally, he said, Pepsi's soft drink relationship with
Taco Bell led to the Mexican fast-food chain's
blockbuster Doritos Locos Tacos launch in 2012 and has led to
opportunities with other restaurant chains.
"The beverage plus food model is a good one, an even
superior one, given the power it gives to manage retail," said
Bevmark Consulting Chief Executive Officer Tom Pirko.
But the model can be counterproductive if not well
implemented, Pirko said.
"Those of us who advise and run numbers see a strong
gravitational pull, that Pepsi would at this time be better as
two distinct entities," he said.
INFLUENTIAL INVESTOR
Peltz, who began his campaign to split up PepsiCo in July,
said he will begin meeting shareholders immediately to gather
support for a split.
Peltz's investment firm, Trian Fund Management, owns about
$1.2 billion of PepsiCo stock.
The billionaire investor has influenced food industry deals
such as the spin-off of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from
Cadbury, Kraft's purchase of Cadbury and the subsequent breakup
of Kraft into Mondelez International and Kraft Foods
Group Inc.
Peltz also owns stakes and serves on the boards of The
Wendy's Co, asset manager Legg Mason Inc and
diversified U.S. manufacturer Ingersoll-Rand PLC.
The investor had previously pushed PepsiCo to create a snack
food giant by acquiring Oreo cookie maker Mondelez but dropped
the idea after winning a seat on the Mondelez board last month.
Peltz said on Thursday PepsiCo continues to lose market
share to Coca-Cola in the Americas where it has been
consistently "out-innovated" and "outmaneuvered," which is
putting increasing and unnecessary pressure on the company's
other divisions such as Frito-Lay.
PepsiCo, like rival Coca-Cola Co, has been battling
declining soda sales in developed markets, especially the United
States, as health-conscious consumers switch to non-carbonated
beverages such as juices and health drinks.
Peltz's letter to PepsiCo's board was first reported by the
Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.
Coca-Cola on Thursday announced that Chief Financial Officer
Gary Fayard would retire in May after serving the company for
more than 20 years.
Fayard will be replaced by Vice President and Controller
Kathy Waller, who joined Coke in 1987 from Deloitte.
PepsiCo shares were up 1.6 percent at $78.29 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.