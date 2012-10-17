Oct 17 Pembina Pipeline Corp on Wednesday sold C$450 million ($459 million) of 10-year medium-term notes due Oct. 24, 2022, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.77 percent notes were priced at 99.983 to yield 3.772 percent, or 189.3 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The joint lead managers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank and National Bank of Canada.