Sept 2 Canada's Pembina Pipeline Corp
said it would buy the Vantage pipeline system and Mistral
Midstream Inc's interest in the Saskatchewan ethane extraction
plant from Riverstone Holdings LLC for $650 million.
Vantage pipeline system will provide Pembina access to North
Dakota's Bakken play, considered one of North America's most
prolific shale formations, where more than 1 million barrels of
oil are extracted daily.
Pembina said the deal was expected to add to cash flow per
share in 2016.
Separately, Pembina also said it had reached an agreement
for the site of its proposed West Coast propane export terminal
project with the Port of Portland, Oregon.
