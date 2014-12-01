Dec 1 Canada's Pembina Pipeline Corp said it had raised its capital budget by 36 percent to C$1.9 billion ($1.67 billion) for 2015.

Pembina plans to spend about C$1.12 billion, or 58 percent of the overall spending plan, on its conventional pipelines business.

The company said it expected to spend C$435 million on the natural gas liquids midstream business in 2015. ($1 = 1.1408 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)