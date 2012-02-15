(Corrects to say the company plans to raise dividend in
paragraph 5)
Feb 15 Pembina Pipeline Corp
reported an 18 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit hurt by
higher costs.
Pembina earned C$45 million, or 27 Canadian cents a share,
down from C$55.2 million, or 34 Canadian cents a share, a year
earlier.
The company, which operates several conduits that transport
crude oil and gas liquids to major pipeline hubs, storage
facilities and refineries, said revenue, net of product
purchases, rose 24 percent to C$159.8 million.
The company said its operating margins were hurt by higher
operating expenses and power costs during the quarter.
The Calgary-based company said it plans to raise its monthly
dividend 3.8 percent to 13.5 Canadian cents per share once it
completes the acquisition of Provident Energy.
Pembina shares were slightly up at C$28.52 on Wednesday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.
