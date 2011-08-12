* Intends to list its common shares on NYSE under symbol "PRC"

* Deutsche Bank Securities to be lead underwriter (Follows alerts)

Aug 12 Pembrook Realty Capital LLC filed with U.S. securities regulators to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its common shares.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, the newly formed company said Deutsche Bank Securities would be underwriting the offer.

The New York-based company said it would use proceeds from the offering partially to acquire target assets that would produce taxable income and partially to acquire federally tax-exempt revenue bonds.

The investment company plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PRC."

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different. (reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier) (atyanarayan.r@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: satyanarayan.iyer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))