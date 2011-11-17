* Second round tender process to begin next week

* Contracts to be offered for 6 mature oil fields in north

By Adriana Barrera

MEXICO CITY, Nov 17 Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex [PEMX.UL] expects to assign a second round of contracts to operate its oil fields in May and begin the tender process next week, an executive told Reuters on Thursday.

Pemex, which in August awarded its first-ever private oil-field operating contracts, is seeking to kick start foreign investment in the nationalized energy sector after 2008 reforms. [ID:nN1E77H17R]

The second-round of contracts had been expected to be tendered in October but was delayed after various setbacks. [ID:nS1E78C1XV]

"We expect to publish the prerequisites (for the tender) next week," said Pemex's director of exploration and production, Carlos Morales.

The boards of Pemex's exploration and production unit as well as Pemex's board have approved the framework for contracts for six mature oil fields in the north of the country, which have proven, probable and possible (3P) reserves of 4 billion barrels with proven reserves of 300 million barrels.

"There's a lot of potential there," said Morales.

The private contracts are part of Mexico's effort to revive its oil output, which has fallen 24 percent from a 2004 peak of 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd).

THIRD ROUND EYED

Morales said the third round of contracts would involve the troubled Chicontepec project, which has absorbed billions of dollars of investment but fallen short of production hopes due to challenging geology.

"We will be seeking authorization .... in the first two months of next year in order to publish the tenders in March or April," he said.

Pemex says Chicontepec, discovered more than 80 years ago, holds almost 40 percent of the country's oil reserves -- 17.7 billion barrels of crude equivalent -- and could produce between 550,000 and 600,000 barrels of oil per day by 2021.

But Mexico's oil regulator rejected Pemex's plan to develop the field, saying it was not efficient enough.

A renewed slide in output could one day force the world's seventh largest producer to become a net crude importer.

Around a third of Mexico's budget is funded by oil revenues so the decline in production has had serious implications for the country's financial health and was one of the reasons behind a ratings downgrade in 2009.

Pemex is aiming to produce 2.6 million bpd by the end of this year, 2.7 million bpd in 2012 and to return to producing 3 million bpd in coming years.

