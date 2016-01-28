(UPDATES order books, guidance)
By Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, Jan 28 (IFR) - Mexican oil giant Pemex squeezed
pricing on a three-part benchmark dollar bond at least 25bp
Thursday after order books for the first LatAm corporate deal of
the year hit US$18bn.
The deal has been a hit among investors who liked cheap
initial price thoughts of high 5% area on the three-year,
6.625%-6.75% on the five-year and 7.375% area on the 10-year.
Those levels were a good 70bp-100bp over the curve, where
Pemex's existing 3.125% 2019s, 5.50% 2021s and 4.50% 2026s were
being spotted at 4.95%, 5.85% and 6.31%, respectively.
That appears to have been enough to draw a considerable
crowd to a credit that has been tainted by the recent tumult in
the oil sector.
The bulging order book allowed leads to tighten pricing at
least 25bp at official guidance of 5.5% on the three-year,
6.375% on the five-year and 7% area (+/-10bp) on the 10-year.
Even if the 10-year lands at 6.90%, pricing is likely to be
seen as attractive, especially relative to the sovereign, whose
new 4.125% 2026s were trading at a mid-market yield of around
4%.
The oil company picked an opportune time to tap the market.
Not only did crude prices rebound on Thursday, but the deal
followed headlines on Wednesday that the government might inject
capital into the state-owned entity.
Like oil names throughout the region, Pemex has watched its
credit quality deteriorate as US crude dropped as low as
US$26.55 a barrel earlier this month.
It rebounded to roughly US$33 on Thursday.
Pemex, whose rating was cut a notch to Baa1 by Moody's in
December, will have to adjust to higher funding costs this year
as investors push back on oil and gas names.
It is thought that Pemex stuck to the shorter end of the
curve on Thursday in an effort keep costs down at a time when
secondary levels have widened.
"Historically, they have done quite a bit of their financing
at the long end, but the curve is steep," said a syndicate
manager away from the deal.
"In a stressed environment it makes sense to tap the shorter
part of the curve to minimize the cost of funding."
Pemex is heard targeting a US$2.5bn-US$3bn size, but with a
strong order book it may wish to garner as much as it can early
in the year while the future looks cloudy for oil credits.
"As a result of deteriorating cash flows and credit
investors increasingly avoiding the struggling energy sector,
Latin American national oil companies will face high refinancing
risk," Nymia Almeida, a senior credit officer at Moody's, wrote
earlier this month.
Almeida named Pemex as one of the region's oil companies
needing to tackle significant debt maturities in 2016 and 2017.
The new deal, expected to be rated Baa1/BBB+/BBB+, is set to
price later on Thursday through joint bookrunners BBVA, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Santander.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)