GIGABA SAYS NOT WALKING INTO TREASURY WITH PRECONCEIVED GROWTH PLANS, WILL FOLLOW WHAT WAS TABLED IN FEBRUARY BUDGET
MEXICO CITY, April 1 At least one person, a contractor, was killed by a fire that broke out on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and 16 people were injured, according to a spokesperson for state oil company Pemex. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)
CARACAS, April 1 Venezuela's Defense Council called for the Supreme Court to review its decision this week to annul the opposition-led congress, which has led to protests and international condemnation.